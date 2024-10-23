Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,240 ($68.03) and last traded at GBX 5,180 ($67.26), with a volume of 9487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,095.32 ($66.16).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.51) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, October 7th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,895.83%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
