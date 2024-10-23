Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.10. 89,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,024,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 44.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

