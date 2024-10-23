Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.10. 89,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,024,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.23.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
