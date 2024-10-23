Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-$4.50 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,346. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

