Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 3,717.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $246.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.