Worldcoin Price Hits $2.27 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003392 BTC on exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $195.78 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,445,137 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 558,213,721.0958707 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.27834015 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 348 active market(s) with $236,455,085.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

