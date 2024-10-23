Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $393.60 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $393.60 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,705,652,253,235 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,708,288,657,226.67. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004656 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $7,650,815.64 traded over the last 24 hours.”

