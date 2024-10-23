Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Claire Wilams Sells 6,575 Shares

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Claire Wilams sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.96), for a total value of £20,053.75 ($26,037.07).

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock traded down GBX 3.91 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 308.59 ($4.01). 40,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wynnstay Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.75) to GBX 470 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.