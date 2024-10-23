Xai (XAI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $151.71 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Xai has a market cap of $151.71 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.22490065 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $27,235,706.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

