Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,977 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 2.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

