Zacks Research Has Positive View of Cintas FY2025 Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

