Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.8 %

ZETA opened at $26.40 on Monday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

