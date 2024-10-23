Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) vs. Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Financial Analysis

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zhongsheng Group and Driven Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongsheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Driven Brands 0 4 6 1 2.73

Driven Brands has a consensus price target of $16.95, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Driven Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands -33.56% 15.12% 2.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and Driven Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 2.87 Driven Brands $2.32 billion 1.01 -$744.96 million ($4.66) -3.08

Zhongsheng Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands. Driven Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhongsheng Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Driven Brands beats Zhongsheng Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

