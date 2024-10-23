ZimVie (ZIMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. ZimVie has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.550-0.700 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 63.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ZimVie has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $9,297,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,259,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

