Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

