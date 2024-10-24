10,300 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 351,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 90,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.