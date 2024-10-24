14,453 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

