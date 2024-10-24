18,074 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP) Bought by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Price Performance

Shares of ZSEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,971. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

