488 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 706.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 76,452.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,168,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in KLA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

KLA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $664.63 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $764.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

