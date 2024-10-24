4,937 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,393,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFUV opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

