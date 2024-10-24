abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.13 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 61.10 ($0.79). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,052,303 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £232.93 million, a PE ratio of -3,055.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.30.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Property Income Trust

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £78,441.12 ($101,845.13). Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

