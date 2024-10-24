Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $482.73 and last traded at $483.03. Approximately 559,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,186,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

