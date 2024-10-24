Aevo (AEVO) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $305.89 million and $28.16 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00243035 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 882,166,709.988445 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.36774801 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $28,023,977.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

