Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $467.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $467,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

