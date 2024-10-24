Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,807 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.49% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $76,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ONEO opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.