Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.90 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $20.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00039586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,645,226 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

