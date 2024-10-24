Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.80 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $18.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00039563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,779,529 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

