Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.91 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 12441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Ventum Financial upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. The company had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 million.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
