Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.62 and last traded at $189.93. Approximately 8,106,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,082,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

