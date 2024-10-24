American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.65. 47,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.68. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.62 and a 1-year high of $138.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

