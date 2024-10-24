American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 315 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,901,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PHM traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.55. 334,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

