American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,147. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

