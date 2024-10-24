American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $226.27 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.80%.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
