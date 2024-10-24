Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. 268,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,343. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 38,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $233,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

