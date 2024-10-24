Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $314.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.