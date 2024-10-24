Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 2,142,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

