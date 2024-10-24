Analysts Offer Predictions for Colabor Group FY2027 Earnings

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.27 million.

GCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Colabor Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

GCL opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.22. Colabor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

