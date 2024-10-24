Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada FY2024 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.80.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$188.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$193.01. The company has a market cap of C$36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.497 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -46.30%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,001.53. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

