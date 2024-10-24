AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

