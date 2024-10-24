Analyzing Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lazydays and FFP Marketing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and FFP Marketing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $987.99 million 0.02 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.12 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FFP Marketing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lazydays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

