Apu Apustaja Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $302.19 million and $10.21 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 320,211,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00094811 USD and is down -9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,936,604.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

