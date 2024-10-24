Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.68.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

