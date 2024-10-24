Arcataur Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

