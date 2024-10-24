Argent Capital Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.63. 72,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

