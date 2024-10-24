Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,498,000 after acquiring an additional 548,004 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,478,000 after acquiring an additional 857,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.4 %

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. 85,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,799. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

