Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 561,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,635. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $193.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

