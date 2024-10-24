Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,488. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.