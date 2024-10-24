Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39,841.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,358,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $394.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

