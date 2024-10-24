Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head to Head Survey

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and ASE Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $266,077.00 284.17 -$17.07 million N/A N/A ASE Technology $587.79 billion 0.04 $1.16 billion $0.46 22.07

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -4,900.29% N/A -144.70% ASE Technology 5.38% 9.90% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ASE Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

