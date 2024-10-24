ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

ASGN stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,278.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 28.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

