ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ASGN also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. 542,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,688. ASGN has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $978,759.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,278.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

